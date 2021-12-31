(WFSB) – The Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Responsibility.og are offering a special promo for those who use Uber tonight.
By using the promo code ‘CTRIDESAFE’, residents can get $10 when using Uber.
According to the offer, it’s only valid from 5:00 p.m. tonight to 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
The initiative is to keep drivers save this New Years Eve.
The Connecticut State Police also offers these tips to stay safe tonight. According to state police:
- Ditch the distractions.
- Call 911 if you see a suspected drunk driver, this is a true emergency!
- Designate a driver before going out
- Hire a rideshare service
For more information on how to get $10 off, click here.
