(WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday night that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states will be allowed to open for personal use.
The governors said personal use will be allowed as long as social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.
They said restaurant activity at these locations will be limited to take-out or delivery only.
Rentals or chartered watercraft services will not be allowed, officials said.
"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water," Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”
