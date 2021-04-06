HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governors of Connecticut and Massachusetts are aiming to lower the cost of prescription drugs in their states.
Govs. Ned Lamont and Charlie Baker scheduled a virtual news conference for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Stream it here or below:
They said they'll talk about a joint effort to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for residents.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.