(WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states will be allowed to open for personal use.
The governors said personal use will be allowed as long as social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.
They said restaurant activity at these locations will be limited to take-out or delivery only.
Rentals or chartered watercraft services will not be allowed, officials said.
"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water," Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas.”
UConn professor David Knechc said he’s been a lifelong boater. Having the marina’s open for business and not closed during this pandemic, he says, works as long as people keep their distance.
“It’s hard being home all the time, so it’s great to be able to come down here and social distance and work on the boat and get it ready for the season,” he said.
Tasha Cusson, who chairs the Connecticut Marine Trades Association, said the pandemic will have an impact this season.
“People are very anxious though to get out on their boats and get off land that’s what every customer I hear from is telling me,” Cusson said.
DEEP release the following guidelines
To use Connecticut’s boat launches safely, DEEP offers the following guidance:
• Parking in state boat launches is only for boating, fishing, or wildlife observation (where permitted). Other non-permitted activities could increase use, reduce safety, and jeopardize the availability of the facilities. Anyone not engaged in these activities should not be using boat launches and will be asked to leave by DEEP Environmental Conservation Police.
• Gatherings of people at state boat launches must be limited to not more than 5 people per Governor Lamont’s Executive Order number 7N.
• Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on maintaining 6-foot social distancing from others must be followed at all times. When possible, leave an empty parking space between your vehicle and others in the lot.
• Boaters should depart the ramp area as quickly as possible when launching or retrieving your boat.
• Boat occupants should be limited to cohabitating family members only, and groups of no more than five.
• Recreate locally. Rather than traveling to some of Connecticut’s more popular boat launches, discover new boating spots close to home. Consult the DEEP Boating website for alternate launching locations.
• If a boat launch appears to be crowded, consider visiting a different boat launch, or returning at a different time or day.
To boat on Connecticut waterways safely, DEEP offers the following guidance:
• Do not raft or tie-up your vessel with other vessels.
• Do not share your equipment or vessel with other boaters.
• Wear gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) and practice proper social distancing when using public equipment such as gas pumps or pumpout facilities.
• Coastal and inland water temperatures remain cold and boaters should wear life jackets at all times. A reminder that state law requires anyone operating or riding in a manually-propelled vessel such as a canoe or kayak is required to wear a life jacket until May 31st.
DEEP also wishes to provide some additional information for out-of-state boaters using Connecticut’s waters:
• Per Governor Lamont’s guidance, any person coming to Connecticut by means of transportation, including by boat, are strongly urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.
• Out of state boaters are reminded that prior to operating on Connecticut’s inland waters, an Aquatic Invasive Species stamp is required to be purchased online. The demarcation line between inland and coastal waters can be found on the DEEP Boating website.
