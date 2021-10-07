HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania plan to make an announcement regarding gun violence prevention.
Gov. Ned Lamont will join Govs. Kathy Hochul of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania for a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon.
It's set for 1 p.m.
Lamont said the governors will unveil a multi-state initiative aimed at helping to prevent gun violence.
(5) comments
So their bosses at the DNC demonize the police..encourage violence and openly allows drugs... but guns are the problem? Burn the house down then blame the match..
Can't be politically correct and woke and solve the problem . Nothing will happen other than more restrictions on the law abiding .
Focus on Family centric values, focus on education (stay in school), develop the economy to create jobs and opportunities, and finally, punish those who use firearms illegally to the fullest extent of the law. Problem solved. But no, this will be another restrictive measure on those law abiding Firearms owners who follow the law and don't engage in gun violence. Liberal politics above all else.
+1
How have legal, responsible gun owners been restricted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.