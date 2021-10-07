Govs. of CT, NY, NJ and PA unveil gun violence prevention initiative

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania made an announcement regarding gun violence prevention.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined Govs. Kathy Hochul of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania for a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at 1 p.m.:
Lamont said the governors unveiled a multi-state initiative aimed at helping to prevent gun violence.
They all agree that working together is the best way to get these guns of the streets, and signed an agreement to share gun data information to find guns and investigate crimes, in addition to finding suspected dealers, gun traffickers and other criminals.
"Roughly 85 percent of the crime guns recovered between January and July came from out of state. Our state, and frankly our region, remains the final destination for guns flowing from the south especially among the iron pipeline, mainly from three states – Florida, Georgia and South Carolina,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Lamont says having this information will help them go after not just individuals, but kingpins and gun wholesalers.
Despite having some of the toughest gun laws in the country, Lamont says the state cannot do this alone, and that there needs to be a partnership.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, "when we work together as regional partners to enact regional solutions, we are far better off than if we all go on our own."
Murphy and 3 other democrats from the north east are going to share information in a regional data base.
"We can track that gun back and see where it originates from - see what commonality there is and find the big guns that are pushing these onto the street," said Gov. Lamont.
Waterbury's police chief made a public plea for help, after the third week of shootings and a stabbing involving a 14 and a 10-year-old.
Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnola said, "we are working very hard to curb that violence."
The CT Police Chief's Association said, “anything that allows law enforcement to share valuable public safety information across state lines can’t hurt.
In Hartford, homicides have increased from 21 in 2018 to 29 and this year.
In 2018 there were 126 non-fatal shooting this year there is 131.
The spike in crime, especially among juveniles, has people in many neighborhoods on edge.
While police have more access to criminal records, there has been intense pressure on the governor and legislators to do more.
"We are going to have sort of an all the above approach -for some of these people it's severe get you off the street detained and there will be real consequences for others its more social services," said Lamont.
So their bosses at the DNC demonize the police..encourage violence and openly allows drugs... but guns are the problem? Burn the house down then blame the match..
Did you read the article, kid? Or just look at the pictures? Maybe you should fix your skateboard. At least that won't be a waste of your time.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Can't be politically correct and woke and solve the problem . Nothing will happen other than more restrictions on the law abiding .
Restrictions such as....
Magazine size restrictions, modification restrictions, weapon type restrictions. Arbitrary rules on what and what does not constitute an "assault weapon".
Focus on Family centric values, focus on education (stay in school), develop the economy to create jobs and opportunities, and finally, punish those who use firearms illegally to the fullest extent of the law. Problem solved. But no, this will be another restrictive measure on those law abiding Firearms owners who follow the law and don't engage in gun violence. Liberal politics above all else.
+1
How have legal, responsible gun owners been restricted?
Magazine size restrictions, modification restrictions, weapon type restrictions. Arbitrary rules on what and what does not constitute an "assault weapon".
The Democrats don't want fathers in the picture anymore, especially black fathers. They'd rather have a family without a positive male influence on the government teet. They'll vote Democrat for life.
Play the victim a little more if you can.
Responsible gun owners don't leave fobs in their vehicles, Miss Day.
