CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Two Republican state lawmakers held a juvenile justice forum in Cheshire Monday night.

Gov. Ned Lamont recently proposed ways to address the increase in juvenile crime, but some residents and lawmakers said it’s not enough.

Monday night's gathering was one of several community forums that Rep. Craig Fishbein planned this month. He urged residents to reach out to their state representatives and push for action.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican thing. This is a citizen thing. This is a health and safety [thing for] all of the people in Connecticut," said Jason Zandri of Wallingford.

Lamont recently addressed the increase in juvenile crime. He proposed filling judge vacancies and detaining teen criminals for longer periods; at Monday night's juvenile justice forum however, concerned residents said they wanted more to be done.

"Something’s got to be done to hold these kids accountable in different ways," said Don Nidoh of Cheshire.

Cheshire police Chief Neil Dryfe said his town has been one of the safer towns, with seven fewer car thefts as compared to this time last year. On a statewide level, according to F.B.I. data, motor vehicle thefts were up by about 40 percent in 2020.

Police departments across the state said many of the crimes were being committed by juveniles.

Fishbein and Rep. Lezlye Zupkus shared proposed reforms, such as GPS monitoring, a review of diversionary programs, and next day arraignment.

"Any case involving the death of an individual or serious injury, stealing a motor vehicle, or one involving a firearm, just take those cases and have next day arraignments," Fishbein stated.

They scheduled other community meetings to take place in Bristol, Suffield, and North Haven this month and urged residents to ask their local representatives for a special session.

Residents with the anti-crime community coalition Safe Streets Connecticut said they’re still pushing for that as well.

"We are a demanding a special session now, because when the regular session comes around, this is just going to be one of a hundred items that is going to be up for debate. We don’t want this to get lost in the shuffle," said John Poriello of Safe Streets CT.

Time is running out to hold a special session. The general assembly reconvenes on February 7.