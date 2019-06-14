NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Three young people were identified as instigators of a fight that broke out at Naugatuck High School's graduation ceremony.
According to police, the altercation broke out on Tuesday night.
They said minor injuries were reported from the scene.
Three juveniles were identified as being responsible for the incident.
Police said the school's resource officer is continuing to investigate what happened.
"A thank you to the officers assigned to the graduation detail and NHS security and staff whose prompt response did not allow the unfortunate actions of a few interrupt what was a special night for Naugatuck's students and families," police posted to their Facebook page.
