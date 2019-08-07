BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Graffiti was found scrawled across the outside of a Bloomfield butcher shop that has been criticized for animal cruelty.
The graffiti was found outside the building on Wednesday morning.
Saba Live Poultry was shut down by the state after investigators spotted one of its employees chasing a calf into a public parking lot and killing it.
The incident happened last month and was captured on police dash and body cam video, when the calf escaped from shop, running across Route 218, and into the Home Depot parking lot.
Police assisted in chasing the cow, using vehicles to help corner it behind the store, but instead of trying to corral the calf, the butcher employees killed it behind the store.
During the encounter, a man is seen in the video firing a crossbow, missing the calf and hitting the wall.
Then, three men wrestle it to the ground and cut its throat with a knife.
Last week police arrested employee Badr Musaed, and charged him with animal cruelty.
