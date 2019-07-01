GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- As we approach the July 4 holiday, many people may not know the impact the fireworks can have on veterans.
For many who served in a time of war, the loud noises can bring them back to that place.
However, a couple in Granby is trying to raise awareness and educate.
“I feel like I have to talk about because it’s something that isn’t talked about much but a lot of people are suffering from it,” said Christopher Brown, who is an Army veteran from Granby.
He was in the Army for more than eight years, and served four combat tours, three in Iraq and one in Afghanistan at a place called “Rocket City.”
“There were times when I would wake up and I’d have a new skylight in my tent because the shrapnel tore it open,” Brown said.
That’s why his wife is now fighting for him on the home-front, by raising awareness.
“I didn’t know that fireworks sounded like mortars or incoming to Chris,” said Kimberly Brown. “They saw things that you and I will never understand. And we have to do better by them, fireworks are just a small way.”
She took to social media, asking people to leave notes online or in their mailbox, letting others know if they will be setting off fireworks.
“We don’t care about you letting off fireworks, we don’t. We don’t want cease fire, we just want acknowledgement,” Kimberly Brown said.
“At least then it gives me a chance to set my life up so I don’t have to hear it. It’s about mental preparedness. When you’re in Afghanistan or Iraq you kind of expect those things to happen so you are prepared for them but here you are not. This is where family is, where home is,” Christopher Brown said.
It’s a small way we all can help so we can all celebrate America’s independence, but also support those who fought for those freedoms.
