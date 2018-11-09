GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Almost six months after a severe storm tore through the town of Granby, homeowners are still dealing with the damages.
Some say the slow response from their insurance has made matters more difficult.
With the cold weather upon us, dealing with damages from the summertime has been frustrating for many. But with the wet weather we’ve also been having it’s been adding insult to injury
Roofs are still being repaired, siding is still peeled off, and you can still hear the hammers banging away.
“Since the hail storm on May 15th, we’ve had water damage in our attic, we’ve had water damage in our living room,” said Jack Cashman.
Jack Cashman spoke with Eyewitness News shortly after the storm, last month, and again on Friday. He says his home insurance has been dragging the ball.
“This is a AAA problem. This guy has been ready to go a week after the accident a week after the we were ready,” said Cashman.
Cashman said it took two months to get his roof done and four months to get the windows fixed.
This week, the siding started to get put up, but in the meanwhile there has been water damage where wood is exposed.
“I just don’t get it, I don’t understand why it has to be so hard. There is no reason for it,” said Cashman.
Cashman isn’t the only one, a couple houses down Scott Kuhnly says he’s had problems with the same insurer.
“I’m a risk manager, I work in insurance, I settled the $7 million claim up in Springfield and it was much easier than trying to settle our claim for our house,” said Kuhnly.
Kuhnly said AAA was quick with the repair for his truck, but when it came to replacing or fixing his garage doors, lights, skylights, roof, or siding, it’s been a hassle.
“They’re asking for the same thing, over and over again, and it’s just a nightmare,” Kuhnly said.
Kuhnly and Cashman said they both chose AAA because of the lower rates, but much of their interaction with the insurer has been done through agents from down south or the Midwest, where building code is different.
“They’ll only paint that side of the house, and a quarter of the back. And they said, “it has to look close.” And I said, ‘well it’s not going to match I mean this paint will look new and the other will look faded because it’s like seven years old.’ She goes, ‘well eventually it will fade.’ I was just like holy cow, yea it will fade just like the others will continue to fade,” said Kuhnly.
Kuhnly paid out of pocket for some elements, but says he shouldn’t have had to because he already pays more for better insurance.
“We just want to be made whole. We’re not trying to make money. We just want our house, our roofs to stop leaking, we want the house painted so it at least looks okay,” Kuhnly said.
AAA sent us a statement today that reads, “Customer satisfaction is always the top priority for aaa so we appreciate that these issues were brought to our attention. We have already reached out to our insureds and will continue to work closely with them to ensure their satisfaction.”
In the meanwhile, these two homeowners and others hope all the work is done by the first snowfall.
“It’s just been a nightmare. It’s caused a ton of stress for my wife and I,” said Kuhnly. “We’ve taken so much time and lost so many hours of work being on the phone and contacting them. It’s just unbelievable what you have to do,” Cashman said.
If you're dealing with a similar situation and still dealing with damages from this storm give us a call or contact us through our Channel 3 app.
