BLOOMFIELD (WFSB) - A Granby man was arrested Friday after an investigation into an alleged racist incident in Bloomfield.
According to Bloomfield Police, 43-year-old David Pfiffner was arrested ad charged with 2 counts of second-degree breach of peace.
Police said they received a written complaint on June 5 about an incident between Pfiffner and a complainant with a small child where Pfiffner is accused of using racist language. The complaint came from the Silas Deane Pawn Shop.
Pfiffner was released on a $1,00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court July 6.
