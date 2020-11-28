SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead after a collision Friday night in Southbury.
State Police say it happened just before 7:30 at the corner of Kettletown and Southford Roads.
A commercial vehicle was traveling east on Kettletown Road when it collided with a motorcycle that was coming down Southford Road.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 52-year-old Mark Kibby of Granby, was ejected and taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
No other injuries were reported.
This accident remains under investigation by CT State Police.
