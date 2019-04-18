WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A Granby man was arrested Thursday morning after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport.
TSA officials said the man, identified as Stephen Royer, was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun that as loaded with five bullets.
Royer told officials that he was using the same bag he uses when he goes camping and that he forgot it was in there.
This is the second gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.
Airport authorities said travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement.
Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes.
For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.