GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, continues to cause concerns across the state, and some towns believe there’s no such thing as being too careful.
On Wednesday, Granby officials announced it would be shifting its Friday night football game against Rockville to 4:30 p.m. as a precaution.
EEE continues to be a concern following 2 reported deaths
For the past few weeks, several towns have adjusted outdoor activities and park/field hours, to limit exposure to mosquitoes at dusk.
This comes after two people have died from EEE, and mosquitoes in 14 towns have tested positive for the virus, including: Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Madison, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stonington, Voluntown.
Granby schools has also limited after-school activities starting on Wednesday, with them ending between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
School officials are also asking students to even wait indoors until they get a ride home from after-school activities.
People in town say it’s the right decision.
“I think it’s a common sense move,” said Liam Sheridan, of Granby.
In Suffield, town and school leaders are also joining in and closing parks at sunset.
The school district will also spray organic mosquito repellent at 4 a.m. on Friday.
Also this week, the state started displaying electronic messages along highways warning folks to take precautions.
These responses come on the heels of two confirmed deaths related to the mosquito-borne illness.
Mosquitoes carrying EEE have been commonly found in the southeastern part of the state, but South Windsor recently joined the list.
School districts in Enfield, Windsor, and Windsor Locks have also recently announce they are taking precautions.
Additional precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.
- Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.
Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:
- Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire Swings, clogged gutters.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.
- Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.
For more information on EEE, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.