GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Holiday decorations are up and glowing, but some residents really go all out when it comes to the lights.
One home in Granby is glowing for a good cause.
A home on Aster Drive really lights up this time of year, and because so many people come from near and far to see the display the family decided to turn it into a toy drive too.
The lights come from a festive Brady Bunch off this cul de sac.
“When you see kids look at the lights and they have this sparkle in their eye it’s kind of cool,” said Scott Roberts.
Scott Roberts has been stringing lights around Christmas for several years, and his fiancé and the kids have been helping out.
“First, it started off as a friendly competition with some community members and then it’s just manifested into this,” said Meghan Roberts, Scott’s daughter.
It took four days to string all the bulbs together.
“I had to climb on the tree,” said Zachary Therion.
Because of the attention the lights have drawn, Scott’s fiancé came up with an idea.
“We decided it would be nice to do a toy drive. So, we decided to do a toy drive for children’s hospital. My daughter had been to CCMC in the past and gotten toys there when she had surgeries,” said Sara Janowski, Scott’s fiancé.
So far, they have collected about 50 toys.
“When I was little I went to CCMC because they had to do some surgery on my kidneys but they gave me toys every single time I had to go for surgeries, so I feel like now that I’m done with those surgeries I think that another kid should get a toy too,” said Izabella Therion, Janowski’s daughter.
If you are planning on driving through with the kids, you can bring an unwrapped toy or gift.
The lights are usually on until 10 p.m. every night.
They plan on wrapping up the gift giving on December 17th.
