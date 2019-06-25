GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – After 70 years in business, a long-standing family pharmacy in Granby is closing its doors.
In the center of town, Granby Pharmacy is a community staple.
“We’ve been customers here since 2010,” said Art Schuette.
The business has been serving customers for 70 years.
“That’s the original building. This is the new building without the rood,” said Beth Galloway.
Mike Keating took over the local drug store in the 80s. His daughters have been working behind the counter since they were young teens.
“It’ll be difficult to be not part of the center. It’ll be difficult to not be a part of people’s lives,” Galloway said.
On Thursday, the local drug tore is closing its doors forever. They are selling their files and inventory to major drug store chain, CVS.
The last few days have been full of conversations with devoted customers.
“We’ve been hearing a ton of stories about how my dad has delivered end of the day up to Hartland, sick kids, young kids,” said Jean Keating.
Most of the customers that came through the doors have been going there for a long time, up to 50 years.
Some of them told Channel 3 they’ve been going to Granby Pharmacy since it opened its doors in 1949. They’ve been there during special occasions in life and also to care for them when they needed it.
“Family owned business is more personal and if you have a problem and you need something, they know you and they know, ‘hey, I can trust you not to make the wrong decision about the medication you’re taking.’ That was important to us,” said Bev Scheutte.
The current owners of Granby Pharmacy say it was a financial decision, but loyal customers say they’ll never forget how people working the pharmacy made them feel.
“We’re a part of their family and they’re a part of our family,” Jean Keating said.
