GRANBY (WFSB) - Granby Police arrested 3 men in connection to a number of burglaries across town.
According to police, officers arrested Yasin Abdi, 21, Hassan Ali, 20 and Abdel Togba, all of Springfield, MA. They are charged with burglary, larceny and conspiracy.
Police said the 3 were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to two residential breakins on Fawn Drive and Canton Road.
The men were arrested a some distance away on Heather Lane due to good eye witness descriptions.
Police said stolen property was recovered from their vehicle.
All three men are scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court.
