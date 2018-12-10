GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Granby have identified the woman killed in a crash on Sunday.
They said 58-year-old Holly Norton of Southwick, MA was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she later died.
Route 10 in Granby was closed following the three-car crash that killed Norton on Sunday night.
Capt. William Tyler said the crash took place in area of Route 10 and Floydville Road just before 5:30 p.m.
Tyler told Channel 3 that five people were involved in the crash. Other than Norton, the others were treated on the scene.
Norton was the only person in her vehicle.
Route 10 was closed for hours while The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. It reopened around 10:30 p.m.
No charges have been filed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.