DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandson.
Cora Brandon, 60, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and possession of a controlled substance.
Police in Danbury said they were called to Danbury Hospital on March 17 for the passing of the child.
They said the circumstances were suspicious, so they launched an investigation.
Investigators found that Brandon was complicit in the child's death.
An arrest warrant was issued for her on Monday.
She was found and arrested in Danbury on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $500,000.
No other details about the case were released. The court sealed the arrest warrant affidavit.
