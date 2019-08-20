FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As if losing a child isn't devastating enough, a Farmington family is now trying to wrap their heads around vandals defacing their late daughter's memorial stone.
Alyssa Roy was 16 years old and about to enter her senior year at Farmington High School when she was killed in a crash in Bristol in 2007.
A 300-pound granite stone was placed at the high school in Roy’s memory, but now it sits in her father David Roy’s truck bed.
“I don't know what the first feeling was when I saw it yesterday morning. It was difficult to see,” David Roy said.
On the stone, his daughter's photo which is now scratched, along with scratches on both sides of it.
David Roy is now bringing the memorial stone to his home.
“Our hope was that people see this and understand the risk what could really happen if you don't pay attention when you're driving,” David Roy said.
Friday marks the anniversary of Alyssa’s death.
“This has made the anniversary week, the 12-year anniversary week, that this will no longer be here to represent our daughter. It's got to go to my house now, there's no safe place for it,” David Roy said.
The Bristol crash took the life of four teenagers, including Alyssa who was a passenger.
The driver was traveling 140 miles per hour.
Drugs or alcohol didn’t play a role.
While David Roy is hoping the stone could be repaired, he has a message for the person who damaged it, saying “if I had to say anything to the child who did this, I would pray that his family would never experience the pain that we go through and that this has created to them.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmington police.
