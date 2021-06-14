WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State leaders on Monday celebrated an increase in funding for school construction projects.
The state is receiving about $400 million to invest in construction projects at schools across Connecticut.
That includes $24 million for Washington Elementary School in West Haven.
The school is more than 100 years old and it’s also one of the oldest elementary schools in the state.
The current building has no elevator, and bathrooms are only in the basement.
Funding will go towards constructing a new state-of-the-art school.
“If we want our kids to compete, they need the best, they deserve the best,” said Neil Cavallaro, superintendent of schools. “Our teachers need the tools to teach them.”
Construction for the new Washington school will begin in about a year.
The $38 million project will take about 2 years to complete.
Then the current building will be demolished.
