WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Grant’s Restaurant in West Hartford is closed for business.
According to employees at affiliated Restaurant Bricco, Grant’s is closing because it couldn’t come to terms for a new lease agreement.
The restaurant is located on Farmington Avenue.
The employees at Restaurant Bricco said the owner will continue to pursue other opportunities, including potentially adding another Bricco.
Restaurant Bricco in West Hartford and Bricco Trattoria in Glastonbury are both affiliated with Grant’s.
