MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford police have arrested the parents of two children who were reported missing last week.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested Daniel Perez and Alessandra Sillo, both 33.
They’re facing charges after a silver alert was issued for their two children, and now a potential case of child abuse is under investigation.
On May 8, police said they received several complaints about a video posted online concerning the safety of a child.
The video sounded like the child was being screamed at and hit by an adult, police said.
A day later, police issued a silver alert for the two children. On May 10, police said the children and their parents had been found safe.
Ch. 3 obtained a graphic audio recording that was posted on YouTube. Police confirmed the recording is under investigation.
Arrest warrants for both Perez and Sillo were also issued.
Both were charged with risk of injury, and Perez was additionally charged with second-degree threatening. He's being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant, before the investigation began, social workers had detailed the dangerous conditions seen at their home.
The social workers said two old burn marks were observed on one of the toddlers.
The dad reportedly told police the children would "often get hold of scissors" and run around the house.
The children's bedroom also had "exposed nails in the room."
Police also learned there was no running water in the home for months since last November due to unpaid water bills.
Court documents also say the Dept. of Children and Families had set up a safety plan with the parents, including a visit with a pediatrician.
Police say the parents ended up running away with their children to avoid the DCF plan, and that's when the silver alert was issued.
"With the use of our computer technology, we were able to follow and ping the phone we located their phones in Rhode Island at a motel. We were able to successfully and safely bring the kids who are unharmed back to foster care," said Milford Police Officer Mike DeVito.
Police used a warrant to get a copy of the disturbing video that was taken down by the dad, but copies are floating out there online.
The home the family lived in now has an orange sticker on it condemning it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.