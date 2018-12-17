HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weather takes a turn for the better during the morning commute.
After a weekend of rain and slick conditions for the Monday morning drive, meteorologist Scot Haney said the state was in the clear.
"While we are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and some drizzle, gray skies are going to clear up [Monday], so put on a happy face," Haney said.
Haney said the low pressure center that brought Sunday's rain is moving away to the east.
"As this happens, the wind from the west-northwest will strengthen," Haney said. "We're already seeing gusts to 25 mph [Monday] morning."
Temperatures for the day are expected to reach the low-40s once the skies turn partly-sunny.
Tuesday also looks to be partly-sunny, but colder with highs only in the low-30s.
However, the wind could gust up to 40 mph. That'll make it feel like temps will be in the teens and 20s.
Wednesday, temps will begin in the teens but warm to between 40 and 45 degrees.
"There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as [Tuesday,] Haney said. "The core of the Artic air will have shifted east, explaining the moderation in temperatures during the afternoon."
For Thursday and Friday, Haney said the Early Warning Forecast Center was monitoring a storm that'll move in from the Great Lakes.
The skies will become cloudy with a couple of rain showers on Thursday. At this point, the best chance for heavy rain is on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
