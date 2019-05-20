GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A great white shark has been tracked in Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut.
According to the shark-tracking group OCEARCH, the shark named Cabot was pinged just off the coast of Greenwich on Monday around 10:50 a.m.
OCEARCH said it's the first time ever that it tracked a white shark in the Sound.
Cabot is 9'8" long and weights 533 pounds.
The group posted photos of the map and the shark itself to Twitter.
Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019
It even gave Cabot its own Twitter handle.
I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark...so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?! pic.twitter.com/ijO9NpdiNr— Great White Shark Cabot (@GWSharkCabot) May 20, 2019
OCEARCH calls itself a data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.
Track the shark with Ocearch's website here.
This wasn't the first time a shark has been spotted in the sound. One was pinged in the central part of the sound back in 2016 off the coast of Guilford.
