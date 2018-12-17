NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Some slick conditions may greet commuters on Monday morning, particularly in the northwest corner of Connecticut.
Instead of seeing multi-vehicle crashes, AAA said when the temperatures drops, there's actually a greater risk for single-vehicle crashes.
The auto club said it's all due to drivers not adjusting their driving habits.
Wet and possibly icy conditions were reported in Norfolk on Monday morning.
AAA said drivers in the area could save some time by simply slowing down when the conditions on the roads are less than ideal.
The agency said it receives many calls for service in a small time frame when the temperature drops.
"We are right now in the holiday season, which means a lot of hustle and bustle, and to be rushing around in conditions like this is really a recipe for disaster," said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson, AAA Greater Hartford. "Especially as we approach the holiday season, we want everyone to get where they are going as safely as possible."
AAA recommends, if possible, postponing the commute when the temperature drops until conditions on the roads improve.
It also advised to slow down when the roads a wet, not just when it's icy.
It said defensive-minded driving is best, which means not using cruise control.
AAA also recommended making sure windshield wipers work, allowing 3 to 4 seconds to stop or 8 to 10 seconds if the road is wet, and check to make sure tires are properly inflated.
