HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The greater Hartford area is being called a "hot" market for real estate.
The RE/MAX realty company surveyed 50 metropolitan areas in September.
They found the Hartford area had a 33.3 percent increase in sales year-over-year, making it one of the three hottest markets in the country, joining San Francisco and Billings, Montana.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the report, as well as the uptick in people relocating to Connecticut.
Nationwide, closings climbed more than 20 percent from a year ago.
RE/MAX expects the "buying boom" to continue into next year.
The company credits the surge to the pandemic, saying lockdowns extended the peak summer buying season.
Check out the full report from RE/MAX by clicking here.
(2) comments
I'd rather know why Lamont is completely SILENT on Pratt & Whitney laying off thousands of CT workers while investing $650m into N. Carolina to create 800 jobs there. What a loser.
I'd rather know why Lamont is completely SILENT on Pratt & Whitney laying off 15,000 workers while investing $650m in
