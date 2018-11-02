HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - By the end of November, shelters in the greater Hartford area have a goal of housing more than 200 homeless individuals and their families.
They're calling it their "100-day challenge."
It began in mid-August and will run until Nov. 23, which is the day after Thanksgiving.
The focus is helping people return to housing.
They're hosting 265 households out of the shelters.
The shelters said they tracked the people's progress and at the end of the fifth week, 54 households had already left the shelters and entered housing.
Several shelters continue to participate, including the Community Renewal team's McKinney Shelter and the East Hartford Family Shelter.
Channel 3 spoke with the CRT's assistant director of veterans and shelter services about the endeavor.
“We are going to strive as hard as we can," said Steve Bigler, assistant director of veterans and shelter services, CRT. "The goal of the challenge is to reduce the length of stay for individuals and families in the shelters.”
While there are only a few weeks left in the campaign, the biggest thing the shelters need is landlords to step up and help.
More on the 100 day campaign can be found here.
