NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Holiday shoppers frustrated by supply chain delays are able to ditch the online experience this Saturday and support local businesses and artisans.
Artisan and crafter Maggie Halen is one of seventy-five vendors that will set up shop this Saturday in the Holiday Inn in Norwich.
The whole day is dedicated to promote small businesses.
“People look forward to this. I've been doing it maybe five years and it gets very crowded, and it shows the public what is in the area," Halen tells us.
The Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce has been sponsoring this popular special event for years.
Executive director Angela Adams says they originally started out with thirty-five vendors.
“We want to make sure people are coming here and keeping the money right here in Connecticut and supporting local vendors, artists," Adams noted.
Such as artist and gallery owner Dan Topalis who's downtown shop showcases one of a kind handmade pottery, ties, and artwork.
“You know, they just gravitate to all the art. It's a different show every month so it’s a different artist," Topalis added.
The doors will open early Saturday in all the shops downtown and throughout the metro Norwich area, because the money stays local and you might even be able to pick up a local handmade item.
