GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Greenwich police officer was charged with billing Medicaid for work he never did.
Michael Mastronardi, 45, of Shelton, was arrested on Wednesday by inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the chief state's attorney's office.
An arrest warrant affidavit said Mastronardi was an enrolled provider in the Personal Care Assistance program, which is a federal and state funded Medicaid program.
The affidavit said between Aug. 2014 and April 2019, Mastronardi billed Medicaid and was paid for PCA services he did not provide, including time during which he was working as a Greenwich police officer.
The documents said he was paid $57,278 for false claims.
Mastronardi was charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, health insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit health insurance fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.