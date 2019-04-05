GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Nearly two years after human remains were found in a Greenwich park, police have been able to identify the person they belonged to.
The remains were found at Helen Kitchel Natural Park, near Laddins Rock Road, in Old Greenwich.
Police said the remains were from a man named Peter Robinson, who would have died in 2015 or 2016.
At the time of his death he was about 50 years old and was last known to be homeless in the Stamford area.
The cause of Robinson’s death is undetermined at this time.
Anyone with information on Robinson should contact Greenwich Police at (203) 622-3333 or email Tips@greenwichct.org.
