GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The search for two burglary suspects that managed to elude authorities continues.
This search stems from an investigation that unfolded around 6:10 Wednesday night in the area of Weaver Street.
Police say they had responded to the area after being alerted to a possible burglary.
Three people were spotted fleeing the area when officers arrived to the scene.
One of the suspects was apprehended and found to be carrying burglary tools.
Police deployed a helicopter and K9 units to help search for the other two individuals.
Their search was called off around 9:10 p.m.
At one point, police had asked area residents to stay inside their homes while they conducted their search.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 203-622-8004. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling the Confidential Tip line at 203-622-3333 or by sending an email to TIPS@greenwichct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.