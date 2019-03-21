Valerie Reyes

Valerie Reyes, 24, was reported missing on Jan. 29. Her body was found bound at the hands and feet and left inside a suitcase on the side of the road.

 Greenwich Police Dept.

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Greenwich Department of Public Works employee has been disciplined after taking photos of a crime scene last month.

On Feb. 5, the worker found a suitcase on the side of the road.

A body, identified as Valerie Reyes, was found inside of the suitcase.

The unidentified DPW worker admitted to taking pictures of Reyes and the crime scene.

The town said the employee’s actions did not involve any criminality, but the worker has been disciplined.

The employee was demoted for a minimum of six months, suspended without pay for five days, forfeited five vacation days, and must complete a sensitivity training program.

The town did not comment any further on the matter.

(1) comment

jasper
jasper

Should be FIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Report Add Reply

