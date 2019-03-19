WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public works crews discovered a grenade while digging up a curb in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.
It was found in the area of Henry Street near Simpson Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.
Wallingford police described it as being "tightly packed into the ground."
The State Police Bomb Squad took the grenade and said it plans to destroy it.
Wallingford police said there's no indication of how it got there.
They are investigating.
