NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A grenade found in a Newington home on Wednesday was determined to be inert.
The grenade was found at a home on Grandview Drive Wednesday evening.
Police said no one lived in the home at the time of the incident.
The bomb squad was on a scene but has since cleared.
No surrounding homes were evacuated during the incident.
