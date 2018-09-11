A campaign chairman was arrested for larceny on August 1st.
Kyle Lyddy, on Danbury, was arrested after a misappropriation of funds took place over a two-year period at the company he was working for.
He was the chairman of the independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign.
Norwalk Police said that just over $500,000 was stolen from the company, but did not give any additional details.
Griebel’s campaign released a statement saying, “Kyle submitted his resignation yesterday and it was accepted. Chris Cooper has taken over as campaign manager and Chris DuPont of Watertown has been hired as Deputy Campaign manager."
Lyddy was given a $100,000 bond.
