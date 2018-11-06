HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Unaffiliated candidate for governor Oz Griebel conceded Tuesday night, while the race is still too close to call between Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski.
Griebel conceded after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, he only had 4 percent of the votes.
The numbers between Democrat Lamont and Republican Stefanowski are still too close to call as of about 11 p.m.
At that time, Stefanowski had 50 percent of the votes and Lamont had 46 percent.
A recent poll from Sacred Heart University showed Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont within the margin of error.
That means each vote on Election Day is critical.
On Tuesday, the candidates cross-crossed the state on Tuesday and also cast their own ballots.
Lamont voted at Greenwich High School before heading off to garner more votes.
"I went around to 169 towns, looked people in the eye and said I want to earn your vote I want to earn your trust," he said. "We got some heavy lifting to do to get the budget back into balance but they believe in this state and I do too. And that’s why we’re voting."
Stefanowski was also in Greenwich on Tuesday to shake the hands of voters.
Channel 3 caught up with Stefanowski after he voted in Madison Tuesday morning.
"We got a lot of momentum, a ton of positive feedback, people are ready for change," he said. "They're tired of eight years of Dan Malloy, and Ned's gonna be more of the same."
There are more than 2 million registered voters in the state and nearly half, 49.7 percent, were expected to turn out on Tuesday, according to the secretary of the state's office.
“I’m a big proponent of term limits because I think we need to change the guard, I think they get entrenched down there and take care of themselves nicely and make decisions based on the next election," said Larry Malone, of Clinton.
On Tuesday, the polls showed Stefanowski and Lamont neck and neck with Griebel in the single digits; however, that can be a big factor in a race that's expected to be close.
"Every vote counts and I hope people understand that. There were so many folks who didn't come to polling places in the last election and there were consequence because of that," said Nakea Hall, of Hartford.
Griebel ignored calls to step out of the race this week.
"When you realize the depth, the rich, and the talent of this state that is craving for leadership to pull people together, it keeps you encouraged, inspired, and energized," he said.
