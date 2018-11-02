MADISON, CT (WFSB) - On Friday, we’re giving you an eyewitness look, showing you what it’s like inside one of the fiercest campaigns of the season, the race for governor.
As candidates are making their final push for votes, we show you what it was like on the campaign trail with unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel.
The day started before the sun rose and is ending long after our broadcasts are over.
According to the polls, Griebel is a longshot, maybe even a spoiler in this race, but he doesn’t give off that vibe.
He is confident he has a good shot at winning.
Griebel calls this “retail politics.” He started his day at around 7 a.m. at a New Haven coffee shop, introducing himself to voters.
“Putting a face to the name, talking about the issues that matter to them,” said Griebel.
Griebel, a former Republican, has teamed up with Monte Frank, a former Democrat.
The 11-month campaign has been a tough one.
Griebel acknowledges the biggest obstacle has been convincing voters to break away from their preferred parties.
“It’s the single biggest challenge we have, no question about it. The wasted vote, the spoiler thing, that’s what we’re banging away at every day,” Griebel said.
As we tagged along on the campaign trail today, the former president and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance is spending his Friday in the southern part of the state.
At Union Station, he hopped on Metro North at 10:20 a.m.
After introducing himself to a near empty car, he sacrificed face to face time on the train and opted to reach thousands by doing an NPR interview.
Griebel got off in Milford, where he met Frank.
Together, they walked to the senior center, greeting a packed lunchroom.
“Our tag line is no parties, no politics, just solutions,” said Griebel.
Frank went live on Facebook.
“Both parties are trying to lean hard on their party faithful to make sure they support the base, but we’re cracking down on both sides and social media is a big part of it,” said Frank.
Both passed out copies of the Hartford Courant endorsement along with a postcard showing exactly where they’ll be on Tuesday’s ballot.
After an hour there, it was back to a local coffee shop, but we noticed, Griebel, always upbeat, was tenacious and didn’t miss an opportunity to spontaneously introduce himself.
He was going door to door to door, engaging in his “retail politics,” hoping voters will buy what he’s selling on election day.
“Our mantra has been to go anywhere, anytime and talk to 2, 20, 200 people,” said Griebel.
According to the latest Sacred Heart Poll, the Griebel ticket is still in single digits at 9 percent.
Griebel and Frank continued on to Westport and Bridgeport.
We did reach out to Lamont and Stefanowski’s campaign to see if we could tag along on their campaigns.
Both told us they’ll try to make something work in the next few days.
