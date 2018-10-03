NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - As we draw closer to the November gubernatorial election, the candidates continue to attend forums to discuss topics of concern to voters.
Wednesday night’s was at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain and the primary topic of conversation was educating our children.
The audience, consisting of mostly students and educators, keenly listened to the candidates talking about how to give young children the crucial programs they need while in a state facing serious budget problems.
“Early childhood may be considered the most important years of a child’s life and we sort of value the early childhood teachers as if they’re babysitters or something and they are underrated thus,” said Ned Lamont.
Democratic candidate Ned Lamont talked about the need for better wages for early childhood teachers, despite fiscal woes.
Independent candidate Oz Griebel talked about how candidates can’t pretend to be experts on the intricacies of all the issues, but they should know how to get the right people together to solve problems.
“The idea of understanding the most tree top level on everything is obviously false. For me this is about getting the right people in the room on the issues that you need,” said Griebel.
It was something that seemed to go over well for some.
“I liked the way Mr. Greibel had stated that a lot of the questions he answered needed more investigation. I think it was an honest answer because I think who are not elected yet do not have all the inside information that they get when they are elected,” said Jennifer Allen, Early Childhood teacher in Avon.
Both Greibel and Lamont were primarily interested in discussing the issues at hand, but they both took the opportunity to mention their disappointment that Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski had not attended this forum and several others that they had been at.
They felt they needed his voice brought into the conversation.
“Oz and I go to forums like this so people get a basic sense of who we hare and we learn a lot. Campaigning is a two-way street,” Lamont said.
For his part, Stefanowski’s office said they had a prior commitment and argued they had been at other events, where the other candidates had not.
Still, some in the audience say it as a missed opportunity.
“I would have like it if he was here because I do plan on voting for [Stefanowski]. I just like the idea of reducing taxes have having more money in my pocket,” said Justin Boutin, CCSU senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.