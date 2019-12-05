WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Grief counselors are being made available at schools this week after two Kaynor Tech High School students were killed at their Watertown home by their mother's boyfriend.
The victims were identified as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr.
Police said they were shot by 42-year-old Paul Ferguson. He shot himself in the head after shooting the two teens.
CTECS Superintendent Jeffrey Wihbey said there will be a team to provide grief counseling to students and anyone in the school community.
Officers were called to the home on Litchfield Road, or Route 63, Tuesday night after a woman said her boyfriend shot her son and daughter around 9:45 p.m.
Police said they found the two teenagers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The teens were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officers said Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims' mother was also on the scene, but was not hurt.
According to police, Della Jette came home from a school field trip Tuesday evening and complained to her mother about Ferguson's smoking habits inside of the house. The conversation led to an argument between Della Jette and Ferguson.
“They were simply having a verbal dustup," said Chief John Gavallas, Watertown police. "[Ferguson] walked out of the room, came back with a gun and she was shocked, absolutely shocked. These domestic incidents can turn violent so quickly. [It's] extremely unfortunate, dealing with two young victims.”
Ferguson armed himself with a glock, at which point Sterling Jette intervened.
Police said Ferguson at first shot Sterling Jette in the leg.
The teens' mother ran out of the room to retrieve a phone to call for help.
That's when police said she heard another shot, which turned out to be Ferguson shooting Della Jette in the chest out of the back deck of the home.
Ferguson then went back into the home and shot Sterling Jette in the chest, investigators said.
The shooter then closed himself in a bedroom and shot himself.
The mother was said to be cooperating with the investigation.
Police described Ferguson as a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. They said the conviction involved spousal sexual assault, but he pleaded down to unlawful restraint. Further details about that case were not released.
Officers said Ferguson had been dating the victims' mother and moved into the home about two weeks ago.
Officers also found a number of guns in the house. They said Ferguson had access to a safe.
The Watertown Police Department Detective Division said it is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.
The police department's peer support group met with its first responders and dispatchers on Wednesday night, and on Friday they'll bring in a clinician and a chaplain to meet with a larger group that responded to the tragic scene.
“Just gives everybody an opportunity to talk and open up and hear about services, mental health services that will be offered through our employee assistance program also," said Watertown Police Deputy Chief Joshua Bernegger.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of the teens which can be found here.
A vigil is being held Friday night at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Watertown. Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle to light.
