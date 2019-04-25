WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Grief counselors will be on hand at Windsor schools as investigators continue to look into why a 16-year-old boy was murdered while driving in Hartford.
Felipe Lopez of Windsor was found to have been shot several times. He crashed an unregistered car he had been driving early Wednesday morning on Albany Avenue in Hartford, police said.
Felipe Lopez was a student at the LP Wilson Community Center. School officials stationed grief counselors there and at Windsor High School on Thursday.
In the meantime, Felipe Lopez's family is continuing its emotional plea to the public to help police track down the killer.
“This shouldn’t happen to anyone’s kid," said Alma Lopez, Felipe Lopez's mother. "He was a baby. He was my baby.”
Friends and family held a vigil on Wednesday night.
Hartford police said they are investigating the case as a homicide. They're looking at everything from the car, including Felipe Lopez's cellphone, and cameras in the area.
Thursday, they said the investigation was still very much ongoing.
At last check, there were no suspects.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
