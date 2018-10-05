CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Grief counselors are being made available at Cheshire High School after an English teacher was found dead in the woods not far from her home.
There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the death of 48-year-old Megumi Yamamoto, who was a mother and a beloved educator.
Her body was found in a wooded area not far from her home on Mixville Road Wednesday evening, after she had been reported missing.
During a news conference on Thursday, police said there was no threat to the community, but people were told to stay away from the area while they investigated.
She was the head of the English department at the high school, and a former Cheshire Teacher of the Year.
She joined Cheshire High School in 1997 and was also a finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year in 2012.
The superintendent of schools said Yamamoto is already deeply missed.
“Her smile and enthusiasm engaged her students. A colleague said of Megumi that she makes me want to be a better teacher because she shows it is not about an end result or finding an answer but always focusing on improving along the way - a message not only for students in academics but for teachers in character," said Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan.
Grief counselors and therapy dogs are at the school on Friday, and the Cheshire Clergy Association has offered support as well.
Solan added that support will be available into next week.
He said the outpouring of grief is a testament to the influence Yamamoto had on the school family.
Yamamoto spent much of her free time as an active member and leader of a church in Meriden. The reverend said she had a rare gift of connecting with children.
"She was very well loved," said Reverend Dr. Jan Carlsson-Bull, Minister of Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.
Yamamoto served decades of her time at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.
She was a former president of the board of trustees, a worship associated, and the chair for children and youth religious education committee.
"She was just so present and knew how to listen and knew how to take in the lives of children," said Carlsson-Bull.
A memorial service celebrating her life is being planned.
The Chief Medical Examiner's office has not yet determined a cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.