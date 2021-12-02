NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school senior was killed in a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night.
New Haven Public Schools said 17-year-old Camryn Gayle, of New Haven, was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School and a cheerleader at Hillhouse High School.
Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Thursday.
A vigil was held on Wednesday evening.
Family and friends said they are devastated. They were too distraught to speak on camera to Channel 3, but they did say they wanted people to know that Gayle was the type of person who would light up a room.
A friend of the girl's family said she left behind a mother, father and several siblings.
Those who knew her said she was studying dance and was preparing to write her application college essays.
At the vigil Wednesday night, balloons filled the sky as friends, family and classmates released them at the crash site on Sherman Avenue in New Haven.
According to New Haven police, the crash happened on Sherman Avenue between Harding Place and Ford Street, just before 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Responding officers said they found a crashed Acura TSX off of the road.
Gayle and her passenger were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Gayle was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The passenger, an 18-year-old New Haven woman who was also a senior at Hillhouse High School, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the car they were in was traveling on Sherman Avenue when it struck a tree off of the road.
The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information is asked to contact New Haven police.
"We are providing counseling support to our students and staff in the wake of this tragedy," said Justin Harmon, a spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools. "Please understand that the school communities are mourning their loss. We will have no further comment."
(1) comment
This is why the driving age should be changed back to 18...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.