KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Students at a high school in Killingly will be able to share how they're feeling after two of their classmates died in a crash.
Brenna Larson of North Grosvenordale and Shawnna Wojnowski of Plainfield, both 17, were seniors at Ellis Technical High School.
They were killed in a crash on North Society Road in Brooklyn on Monday. A third teen who was in the vehicle, 17-year-old Ashley Adamo, was seriously hurt.
Adamo is a student at Killingly High School.
Friends and family said that Larson and Wojnowski dreamt of careers in the automotive industry.
Grief counselors will be on hand at Ellis Tech on Tuesday to help students and staff cope with the loss.
Adamo's father owned the Ford F-150 pickup truck that was involved in the crash.
State police have not revealed who was behind the wheel, but they said the truck lost control shortly after midnight on Monday, hit a guardrail and trees, then caught fire.
The truck was impounded as part of the investigation.
"It’s a tragedy but hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned from it," said Jeffrey Stachura of Canterbury.
According to state law, for the first six months, newly-licensed drivers are not supposed to have passengers in the vehicle except for a licensed driving instructor and the parents or guardians with a valid driver's license.
New driver also have a curfew. It's 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless traveling for employment, school, religious activities or medical needs.
Troopers said they are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.