ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Grief counselors will be on hand on Friday for postal workers following a fiery crash.

Daniel Nacin, 59, of Enfield, was driving a United States Postal Service truck on Route 5 in Longmeadow, MA Thursday, police said.

David Cersosimo, 47, of Rocky Hill, was trying to get away from Enfield police on Thursday when he slammed into Nacin's delivery truck around 11 a.m., officers said.

Both men were killed.

"So I just went out in our yard and we saw two cars collided, one up in flames. It’s scary it really is," said Gabriel Roy, an eyewitness. "Pieces of mail went everywhere and the mail and the mail truck disintegrated."

Nacin was said to have been an employee of the USPS for 40 years.

Investigators said Cersosimo was intoxicated while he was speeding away from police.

Eyewitnesses reported that he ran a red light before hitting Nacin's truck.