CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Grief counselors will be at Cheshire High School on Friday after an English teacher was found dead in the woods not far from her home.
There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the death of 48-year-old Megumi Yamamoto, who was a mother and a beloved educator.
Her body was found in a wooded area not far from her home on Mixville Road Wednesday evening, after she had been reported missing.
During a news conference on Thursday, police said there was no threat to the community, but people were told to stay away from the area while they investigated.
She was the head of the English department at the high school, and a former Cheshire Teacher of the Year.
“It was just so surreal. It didn’t feel like it was real. It’s just hard, but we’re all gradually trying to move on,” said Grace Ledford, a junior at Cheshire High School.
The Cheshire superintendent called this loss incredibly painful, and said grief counselors will be at the school for several days to help support students and staff.
The Chief Medical Examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.