NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck now has its own walk-up vaccination clinic.
Griffin Health opened it up a few days ago and it’s been able to vaccinate thousands of people a week.
This is Naugatuck’s second dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinic and the only one in the Borough taking walk-ups. It’s open seven days a week.
The clinic uses the Pfizer vaccine and while walk-ups are welcome, people can still make an appointment through VAMS to get vaccinated.
Griffin Health says the clinic is set up to administer 4,000 doses a week.
On Thursday, there was a steady flow of walk-ups going in and many of the Naugatuck residents were happy to have something like this in their town.
Griffin Health’s Communications Director Rob O’Mara says that was the point.
“What we’re all about it providing accessibility to the vaccine and this particular location was strategic in placing the vaccine among a community that particularly had a higher level of need for the vaccine,” O’Mara said.
As these walk-up clinics are popping up, health providers are being even more careful with their doses to make sure no drop is wasted.
When it comes to supplying each clinic, Griffin Health says it depends on how many doses are administered.
"It's a traditional supply and demand estimate. Previous needs in the area, previous days' volume, and it's all calculated to figure out how much particular doses would be sent to a particular location," O'Mara said.
The State Department of Public Health says providers have reported 154 wasted doses so far mostly due to no shows or cancelled appointments.
To ensure no dose is wasted, Griffin Health keeps tabs on their sites' foot traffic, so they know where to reallocate doses on the fly.
"So, we're keeping an eye on the daily volume to make sure that even if we bring an excessive amount here, we can quickly ship that to another location that has increased demand," O'Mara said.
The clinic runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week, and from 7 a.m. until noon on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.