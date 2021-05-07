WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- State and healthcare leaders continue to look for ways at making a COVID-19 vaccine accessible.
On Friday and Saturday, a “Fiesta” is being held on the Waterbury green.
There will be music, food, prizes, and a free, walk-up COVID vaccination clinic, hosted by Griffin Health.
The event will take place on Friday, May 7, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No insurance or appointments are needed for the vaccine clinic, and everyone is welcome.
