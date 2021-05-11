NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Haven, Griffin Health is hosting a ‘Vaccine on the Green’ event this week.
The clinic will be held Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who stops by can get a vaccine and enjoy free pizza, music, lawn games, and even face-painting.
For information about where to find a vaccine near you, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.